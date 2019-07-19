CHC officials to host free Sports Physical Clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center officials will offer a free Sports Physical Clinic from 2—6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

The Clinic is open to all junior high, middle school and high school students needing a sports physical completed for the next school year. It is also open to those kids that participate in Youth Sports Leagues that require a sports physical. The event is open to all students in the Wichita Falls ISD, private schools and surrounding area school districts.

Officials welcome all students participating in school-related sports, dance teams, cheerleading, marching band and youth sports leagues.

The first 250 students to receive a sports physical on July 25 will receive a free T-shirt.

The student will need to bring the sports physical form required by their school district or youth sports league completed and signed by the parent/guardian. No sports physical will be done without the completed and signed paperwork.

Due to vision screenings, all students that require prescription eyewear need to have on hand for the sports physical to be completed.

“Community Healthcare Center is excited to be able to provide free sports physicals to area students, and would like to say thank you to First National Bank and Anderson Ranch Graphics for supporting these special clinic events for our community. There are so many exciting things about this event happening on Thursday. We will have free t-shirts for the first 250 kids receiving a physical, snow cones and a live DJ playing music in the parking lot,” Director of Marketing and Outreach at Community Healthcare Center David Preston said.

The free Sports Physical Clinic will be held at Community Healthcare Center located at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76301. The student does not need to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center to participate.

For more information or questions regarding the clinic, please call 940-766-6306 or visit www.chcwf.com.