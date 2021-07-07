Community Healthcare Center to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Community Healthcare Center Wednesday announced they will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, July 9 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the MPEC Exhibit Hall.

This vaccine clinic can be for the first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 & older. A parent/guardian will need to attend the clinic with anyone under the age of 18.

Those who plan on attending the COVID-19 vaccine clinic are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (940) 766-6306, however, walk-ins are welcome.

The MPEC Exhibit Hall is located at 1000 5th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas. Please enter at the west side of the MPEC Exhibit Hall which faces N. Burnett Street.

About Community Healthcare Center

Established in 1992, Community Healthcare Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Joint Commission Accredited and a registered 501c(3) nonprofit. The Center serves residents of Wichita and fourteen north Texas counties with family medical, dental, and behavioral health counseling services. Support services include pharmacy, lab, and x-ray. Sliding Fee Discounts are available based on family size and income, regardless of insurance status. Medicare and Medicaid are welcome. Visit Community Healthcare Center online for more information.