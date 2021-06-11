Community Healthcare Center Vax-A-Thon in full swing at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccination, it’s not too late to get one at the Vax-A-Thon.

Clinicians from Community Healthcare Center are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible in 24 hours.

At about a quarter til 10 p.m., the number was 408 total vaccinations but that number is bound to get even bigger as clinicians get ready to pull an all-nighter.

Getting as many shots into arms as possible.

“We’d love to give out a thousand vaccines. That would be our ultimate goal so we are hoping to reach that but we are just want people to come out if they’d like to get vaccinated. We’ve got a lot of people here to help. Just come out and we’ll take care of you,” Community Healthcare Center CFO Kristi McCasland said.

It’s the mission McCasland says is behind the 24-hour Vax-A-Thon.

“So exciting. We are giving out the covid vaccines. We’ve had a lot of traffic today but we’d like a lot more traffic. We started at 10 a.m. this morning and we’ll be going until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning,” McCasland said.

Enough for Texomans ages 12 and up to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and the community.

“I’m really excited because I know there is like a lot of people who aren’t able to get the vaccine so I felt very lucky to have this opportunity. But I was also nervous because it’s kind of scary. This whole situation. So the vaccine kind of made me nervous,” vaccine recipient Graciela Rueva said.

Setting aside little nervousness, Rueva says that after it was over with she’s glad she did it and hopes others will follow in her footsteps.

“Go ahead and just come out here and get it over with. You just have to go ahead and trust science i think. So just come out here and get it over with,” Rueva said.

Music to the ears of Community Healthcare Center Controller Chad Mannix.

“It’s just so overwhelming. People are just so thankful for this. And we are so thankful for them coming out and supporting us and helping us get back on a path to normalcy,” Mannix said.

Reasons he and so many others will be ready and waiting to administer shots at any hour through the night.