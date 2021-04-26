Community Healthcare Center, WFISD to host another family vaccination clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center and Wichita Falls ISD are set to host another family vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the WFISD Career Education Center.

The clinic will be distributing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Students or parents can call the Community Healthcare Center at 940-766-6306 to schedule an appointment.

If the child is under 18-years-old, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Also, they must be at least 16 years of age at the time of the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled for Thursday, May 20.