Community Healthcare Center, WFISD to host another family vaccination clinic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center and Wichita Falls ISD are set to host another family vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the WFISD Career Education Center.

The clinic will be distributing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Students or parents can call the Community Healthcare Center at 940-766-6306 to schedule an appointment.

If the child is under 18-years-old, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Also, they must be at least 16 years of age at the time of the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News