Community honors local auto dealer, philanthropist with bouquet memorial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local floral shop spent the day helping residents honor businessman and philanthropist Harry Patterson.

Jameson’s Flowers put together bouquets with red, white, and blue flowers, and sold them to be placed along Patterson’s property wall on Southwest Parkway.

On each bouquet, there was an empty note for people to leave their condolences for the Patterson family and memories of Harry.

At the end of the week, officials with Jameson’s Flowers will pick up the flowers and collect the notes which will then be presented to the Patterson family.

Jameson’s Flowers is accepting reservations for Wednesday for more flowers.

Patterson’s body was found in a truck off McKinney Road Friday afternoon.

The cause of death is under investigation.