Community invited to Back to School Bash as new school year approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When you collect your school supplies at Project Back to School at the MPEC, folks with S.I.C.K. Ministries are inviting you to a Back to School Bash just up the block.

It is free to attend. There will be live bands, games, bounce houses, and free food.

This event is in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs, and kids in attendance will receive a one-year free membership to the club courtesy of the organizers.

S.I.C.K. Ministries’ Leader, Jeff Peck, said they hope to impact the kids and their parents, letting them know they are cared for.

“In these tough times and these rough times, people scared to get out, we got a little bit of free time left, let’s come out here before school and let these kids know that their community is behind them no matter what their situation is in life,” Peck said.

There will be a bicycle giveaway and a guest speaker. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club located on 6th Street.