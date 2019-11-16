Community members celebrate centennial anniversary of Floral Heights UMC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congregation members gathered Saturday to celebrate a centennial anniversary for one church in town that’s constantly moving in the community.

Celebrations began for the 100th birthday of Floral Heights United Methodist Church off 10th Street.

Members of the congregation retraced the steps from the original location of the church to where it currently sits.

One board member said that the history of the church is reflected in the Wichita Falls community from the very beginning.

“The more you study and read about the history of this church, [the more] it’s interesting to see how it ties in with the city and dovetails with everything going on since 1919,” Board of Trustees member Larry Parks said.

Parks has been a part of the church for more than 55 years, and he said while the church has tripled in size since 100 years ago, church members said they continue to move in the same ways throughout the area.

“This church has always been very active in the community especially here in the Floral Heights area, so we feel we’ve been a big part of the history of this part of town,” Parks said. “Things change a lot in 100 years, but a constant has been that the church has bee here for the community. We’ve found a lot of ways over the years to connect with the community and try to be a part of it.”

All the former living pastors will return Sunday, and church members invite the community to join them for the special celebratory service.