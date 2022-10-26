WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members came together Wednesday at the Wichita County Courthouse for an awareness rally on the dangerous drug Fentanyl.



The rally was put together as a way to keep the conversation going and on people ‘s minds. This year alone, we’ve seen more than 20 Fentanyl -related deaths reported in Wichita Falls, one of those being a 13-year-old. Organizers say they want to keep these events going and their goal one day is to have Narcan be more readily available so that more lives can be saved.

“My main thing is to get help with Narcan for our community and get awareness out there. my son was Kaysen Villarreal. the 13-year-old that passed from a Fentanyl overdose, and I just think our community needs more awareness, and I don’t think it’s the Sherriff’s job, not the police department’s job. it’s the community’s job and all of us coming together as one, standing and fighting against Fentanyl,” Organizer Brandi Melo said.

