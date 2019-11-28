Floral Heights and Faith Mission team up for 5K

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Walking, running, laughter and donating food cans all for a great cause was the mission on Thanksgiving morning in Floral Heights.

West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association Director, Christine Heidebrecht said, “it’s a four-month process to get this done and it definitely is friends, family and the community that make it happen.”

To the members of the historic west floral heights neighborhood association, this is more than just a walk around the neighborhood.

Organizers have teamed up with Faith Mission to help make a difference in the lives of many.

Heidebrecht said, “Most recently, what we discovered was Faith Mission is open on Thanksgiving and is one of those immediate opportunities for us to turn right around and get the food into the hands that need it”

Recent data from Feeding America has the food insecurity rate in Wichita County sitting at 18.5%.

The report also shows finding food is a struggle for more than 24,000 Wichita County residents.

Neighborhood member Katie Lister said, “hunger does not discriminate anyone or anytime could find themselves in situations they did not create and that they still need to eat. People really need nutrition not just calories, children, pregnant woman: Everyone needs it”

In an effort to help those who are food insecure, more than 50 people showed up Thursday morning with two cans of food to donate to the homeless shelter location for men and families.

Heidebrecht said, “last year we got 640 pounds of food, this year we’re guessing around 250 to 300 pounds of food that is due to all the runners braving this cold weather and supporting this goal”