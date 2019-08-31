Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 9th annual Harding Street community garage sale is set to get underway Saturday.

This started as a way for the pastor of Covenant Faith Center James Hicks to meet his neighbors.

It only takes $5 to be a part of the community garage sale.

Hicks said the money that he raises goes to his church.

“It’s apart of our ministry that we do,” Hicks said. “We do outreaches. I’m actually bishop of the faith jurisdiction so we are combined with six other churches and this helps us a fray the cost a little bit on what we do in the community.”

You can go to 1,500 Harding Street to get a map of where all of the different garage sales are located and it goes from eight to one.

