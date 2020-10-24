Community members help clean Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members spent their Saturday cleaning up the Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery.

The cemetery has been previously criticized for its lack of upkeep, that’s what sparked volunteers to mow grass and clean up some gravesites.

Some groups that participated are the Eastside Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, Alumni of Booker T. Washington high school, the Martin Luther King Center and the All Hands Community Center.

Volunteer RickyMmcgee said, “We just want to reach out and just show some love, because the Bible says ‘Blessed are the dead which die in the lord. For they shall rest from their labor and their works do follow them.’ We just wanted to honor them in their rest with the lord.”

McGee also said these groups are working on raising funds for the cemetery and will continue to do projects for its maintenance.