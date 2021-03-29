Community members hope to kickstart Vietnam veteran monument project for public statue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — March 29 marks the day the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

For Vietnam veterans, they didn’t get the heroes welcome they deserved, so community members here in town want to finally put a Vietnam veteran monument out in the public.

“Thank you to our veterans, mainly our Vietnam veterans,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chair David Coleman said.

It was back in 2017 when the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law, officially making March 29, Vietnam War Veterans Day, a date that signaled the official end of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

“I just know as an army brat, that these groups of men came home and they were not welcomed,” Sonja Gandy said.

Gandy, member of the Major Francis Grice chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution, saw her father serve in Vietnam, so getting the monument out of this garage and into the public eye takes on a personal meaning.

“I had a veteran one time tell me, ‘when we were in Vietnam, we expected nothing, when we came home we got nothing,” Gandy said. “I don’t want there to ever be a veteran, of any war, to feel as if they came home and they were not appreciated.”

But as days and weeks go by, time is running out for some veterans to visit the monument, as we lose about 390 Vietnam vets every day.

“What we really want to do is to take this gorgeous statue, to show all the veterans how much this community appreciates their service, and put it in a fitting setting,” Coleman said.

They’ll look to finally provide a place for these veterans to observe, grieve, remember, or whatever they need to do to help heal.

“This monument needs a final resting place, it needs a home, and it’s home is somewhere in Wichita Fall,” Gandy said.

And Coleman plans on it being at the yet-to-be-constructed All Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichtia.

Showing those veterans, they won’t forget about them, no matter how many years pass.

“Hopefully next year we aren’t standing here, we’ll be standing in the resting place for our monument,” Gandy said.

A monument to celebrate those who fought overseas for our country, and might not have received the recognition they deserve.

Even the sculptor the DAV picked out for this project, Garland Weeks, is a Vietnam veteran!

