Community members line up to wish Artie Woods happy 80th birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks from all over helped celebrate a Texoma legend’s birthday with a parade.

Artie Woods turned 80 years old on Dec. 26 and to help celebrate the milestone, community members took to their cars and lined up by Memorial Stadium, all wanting to catch up with the man who has impacted so many people in the community.

“We’ve missed out on parties, we’ve missed out on this and that, but you make due with what you got, and adapt and improvise,” Woods said.

That could be the moto of 2020: “adapt and improvise.”

Which is what Woods’ daughter Alicia Schmitz did when planning her dad’s 80th birthday.

“Whenever I first started it out, I didn’t think it would be very big,” Schmitz said.

That prediction was quickly debunked when she saw the cars begin line up.

“The great teacher, and the great friend that Artie has been for all these years,” Woods’ coworker Steve Mills said.

People showed up and showed out to celebrate a staple in the Wichita Falls community for nearly 40 years!

“Generations of kids are good because of him,” Ernie Maulden, Woods’ friend, said.

“We love Artie to death, and we’ve been waiting for this time,” Sherry Maulden, Woods’ friend, said.

Deputy Artie Woods and his sidekick McGruff, are well known in the community.

“I saw people today that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Woods said.

Going on 38 years of taking a bite out of crime.

“Artie has given so much to the community that it’s great to be able to give back to him and help him celebrate,” Maulden said.

Reminding youth of the importance of education, respect, and staying away from drugs.

“I’ve done what I wanted to when they start smiling and laughing and there’s not enough of it these days,” Woods said.

“He loves what he does and he loves getting to be with everybody so I think this is a great way of getting to show him that everybody loves him too,” Schmitz said.

And they definitely showed him.

“I’m a billionaire well-over as far as friends go, I may not have a lot of money, but I do have a lot of friends, and that makes all the difference in the world,” Woods said.

The community he’s spent so much time giving back too, showing him they appreciate the years of kindness.

“Artie! You know everybody knows you, and everybody loves you, happy birthday,” Mills

And despite the lack of opportunities during the pandemic, people can still find Artie and McGruff at different places around town!