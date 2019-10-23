Community members reflect on Kay Dillard’s life, legacy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many are remembering a woman known for her giving heart and selfless acts.

Kay Dillard has played a monumental role in ensuring student success here at the Dillard College of Business Administration, she has left behind a legacy that is truly unmatched.

“Kay was a very very compassionate woman,” Mission Advancement Director YMCA Noel Filer said.

“Her generosity will really live in perpetuity in this town forever and ever,” Gayle Jones United Regional Foundation Executive Director said.

“She was very kind and supportive of the community,” Kay’s son Jeff Dillard said.

For years, Kay Dillard and the Dillard family have supported numerous causes across Wichita Falls that have greatly impacted students and the community as a whole.

“Her legacy is going to live on at the Y through the help that she was able to give us, we are very humbled and excited that our new early childhood center is gonna bear the Dillard family name,” Filer said.

Those who knew her said she was passionate about education and healthcare and that has been proven in the causes she continuously supported.

“She was very deeply attached to the Future in the Falls Scholarship Program and that’s a program where we are able to give scholarships to third and fourth-year medical students who have an interest in returning here to set up their practice,” Jones said.

Kay and the Dillards also played a key role in the completion of the Bridwell Tower.

But one building that bears the family name, the Dillard College of Business Administration, continues to help those in the community.

“Because of the Dillard’s gift, we are able to send about 20 students every summer to London with a scholarship,” Dean of the Dillard College of Business Administration Jeff Stambaugh said. “We have the student-managed investment fund, every year we send a student from that investment fund to a conference in New York City.”

And her son Jeff, who describes her as “an elegant lady and great mom” will follow in philanthropic ways.

“We don’t do it because we want notoriety, we do it because we’ve been blessed and when you’re blessed you’re supposed to give back and so that’s the legacy my mother wanted to leave,” Jeff Dillard said.

And many others who knew her agree, that she will be remembered for generations to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials may be made here to the Dillard College of Business, at the address:

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.