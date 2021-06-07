Community members remember Henrietta City Administrator Kelley Bloodworth

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members in Henrietta will come together tomorrow to mourn the loss of City Administrator Kelley Bloodworth who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 on Thursday.

Her impact on the city and county was tremendous.

Now they try to understand how a regular day riding bikes with family and friends went horribly wrong.

Still trying to make sense of it all.

“My understanding was that she was riding bicycles with family and friends and felt ill. Her parents came and got her and took her to the house and then decided they needed to go on to the hospital,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

Like so many who worked with her, Campbell is stunned by the death of his friend and colleague.

“When she got into the hospital, she passed very quickly. There was no time for a transfer. Normally they would transfer into Wichita Falls. It was just so quick. It appears to be cardiac arrest,” Campbell said.

Bloodworth’s city hall co-workers like Economic Development Director Rick Langford say things will never be the same.

“That’s to say the least. We aren’t ever going to be the same. We are going to struggle one hour and one day at a time until it gets easier and we are just going to keep moving the city in the right direction,” Langford said.

Newly elected Mayor Roy Boswell says that Bloodworth’s knowledge of the city was an invaluable resource.

“For the last ten or twelve years, she’s been our city administrator. She’s done an excellent job. She knows her stuff. If we had a question we could go into her office,” Boswell said.

Born and raised in Henrietta, Bloodworth only left briefly to attend Midwestern State University before returning back home where she stayed actively involved.

“She went to several different meetings with other city administrators and stuff. Anything she got involved in, you could count on it being a success,” Boswell said.

Whether you agreed or not.

“She did a great job for the City of Henrietta. She’s one of those that’s you always knew where you stand with Kelley. And I think that is a strong character. You may not always agree but it’s good to know where you stand,” Campbell said.

Leaving no one to question which town Bloodworth loved more than any other.

Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, afternoon at First Baptist Church in Henrietta.