Community members seek Spudder Park upgrades

Wichita Falls Park Board members met Thursday and were joined by a special guest who is seeking improvements to Spudder Park.

Jacobie Genus went before city council weeks ago asking for change and now it’s become more than an idea, with the board wanting to help.

Spudder Park has been in eastside Wichita Falls for around 20 years and park goers believe it’s time for a facelift.

“We need a lot more seating like I said another basketball court, upgraded playground period,” Spudder Park visitor Crystal Washington-Pope said.

“Just a few upgrades, the backboard, the goals and the courts,” Genus said. “I want the benches off the court and kinda improve the lights that we have.”

So Genus spoke up, bringing the condition of the park to the city’s attention in a City Council meeting and now the Wichita Falls Park Board.

“Every idea here that we have at the parks board starts with a spark and somebody with community interest and Jacobie came today, gave a great presentation about some possible changes to Spudder Park.” Park Board chairman John Fritzsch said.

Genus said he is pushing for tables to be removed from the basketball court—something that may not work for all park users.

“Even make another basketball court separate from the pavilion because we definitely use the seats and things that are under the pavilion as is,” Washington-Pope said.

As one of the only covered basketball courts in Wichita Falls, the pavilion is multi-purpose. The park board will work on a recommendation for City Council to be complete by its next meeting set for September.

“We get together and discuss, there’s first financial aspects to it, there’s feasibility studies so we have to gather some more information from the city side but then we kind of give the yes we agree with this idea to go forward to the city council and of course it’s their role to vote yes or no,” Fritzsch said.

Genus is ready to work with the board and will help them with the research of Spudder Park usage.

“Hopefully when it happens, I get some more information and understanding that’s like what we can do to make things happen and how innovative we can be,” Genus said.

It will take time to see Genus’ ideas through, but for now, he’s hopeful of making Spudder Park a better place.

Parks Administrator Terry Points even suggested Genus jumping in to help paint the court. Genus said he thinks that’s a great idea so we may see some small changes soon.