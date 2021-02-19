Community members step in to help deliver meals after winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Thousands of Texomans this week learned what it’s like to be homebound, with no way to get to the store for food, and those who deal with that week in and week out were getting close to their last meal.

But today the sun came out and Meals on Wheels volunteers were on the way again.

The sub-freezing temperatures continued falling day after day, and Meals on Wheels clients had eaten their last meal on Thursday, so when the roads finally became passable Friday, it was an urgent relief mission needing a regiment of volunteers.

“We are delivering a hot meal today for our clients along with weekend meals. We had delivered meals that would last up until Thursday, not thinking this would last so long,” CEO of The Kitchen, Jackie Hamm said.

Hamm said because of the additional meals that needed to be delivered, she turned to social media for help, and boy did they show up.

“We have a ton of help today. Thank you Sheppard Air Force Base, the fire department, the District Attorneys’ office, I don’t even know who all to thank,” Hamm said.

Among those volunteers who pitched in was Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

“It’s just the idea that we’re all in the same boat, trying to bail out the same amount of water and stick together and take care of each other,” Gossom said.

Something that Hamm noticed when she saw the long line of cars wrapping around the block.

“We always need volunteers, but on a day like today, it seems the community really steps up and participates to help get our seniors fed,” Hamm said.

Something that Gossom agreed with.

“This is a very generous giving community. Whether it’s giving of your talents, your labor, your money, people are coming together to do it,” Gossom said.

Proving that no matter how cold it may get, there are plenty of warm hearts to make up for it in Texoma.

Although Meals on Wheels had a tremendous turnout today, Hamm said they’re always in need of volunteers. If you would like to make a difference in your community and want to volunteer, click here.