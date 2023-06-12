WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Concerns about the lack of upkeep at Eastlawn Cemetery are getting more frequent, and now community members are taking matters into their own hands

Over the years the cemetery has had many issues, the top one being its appearance. Community members Shannon Jackson and Rick McGee didn’t like what they saw, so they’re taking action.

“We made a conscious decision that we would do all that we can to make sure the cemetery would be better,” resident Rick McGee said.

They are already making great progress, every fourth Saturday of the month, Jackson and McGee along with dozens of other residents come out to the cemetery to do maintenance themselves.

“This cemetery was the only cemetery that we could be buried in the early 40s, 50s and 60s and it speaks for itself, there’s a lot of history right here in this cemetery,” McGee said.

Making sure this history and everyone, not just their loved ones are taken care of, is why they do what they do.

“We’re here to just serve and you can’t just say ‘Hey I’m just gonna take care of this and look at the rest of this it’s all in disarray’ So yeah we come here to serve, we come to take care of the whole cemetery,” Resident Shannon Jackson said.

If you’re wondering why don’t the actual owners of the cemetery do this? Both men said it’s almost like the owners can’t even be located, but that’s not stopping them.

“Me personally I don’t care who owns it, we own it, we just take and come out here and keep it mowed, keep it looking good and do what we can, we own it, regardless of what the deed says, the title says personally I don’t care,” Jackson said. “I just wanna make it look good.”

So whether you bring a mower, yard tools, or simply some water, anything helps them accomplish their mission of making Eastlawn a better place.

The next clean-up will be Saturday, June 24th. The cemetery is off Bacon Switch Road and they meet there at 8:00 a.m. and go until noon.