Community mourning loss of former WFISD teacher Hal Newsom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community is mourning the loss of a 1965 Hirschi High School graduate who taught for years at Old High.

The funeral for Hal Newsom is set for tomorrow, August 6. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Lunns Colonial Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Hal was born in Wichita Falls and graduated from Hirschi High School and Midwestern State University with a degree in business.

He served honorably in the national guard for 18 years and went on to teach at Wichita Falls High School for 20 years.