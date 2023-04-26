CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The citizens of Clay County are mourning the death of a beloved County Commissioner who served the county for over 25 years.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell announced on Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, that Richard Lowery, Precinct 1 Commissioner of Clay County, passed away.

According to Judge Campbell, Lowery began working for Clay County in March 1998 and began serving as the Commissioner of Precinct 1 in January 2017.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Precinct 1 crew, and the citizens of Clay County in this loss,” Judge Campbell said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

Judge Campbell said according to the family, Lowery’s visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. A funeral service for Lowery is scheduled for the following day, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Henrietta.