Community offers support to Honea family as 16-year-old fights to survive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local family is still asking the community for prayers and support as 16-year-old Kaleb Honea fights for his life following a horrific wreck last Monday.

Texomans are gathering Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the home side of Memorial Stadium for a candlelit vigil.

Organizers got the event approved by Wichita Falls city officials and Wichita Falls Independent School District officials.

A blood drive in his honor hosted by Frank and Joe’s will be held at blood clinic on Gregory Street on Aug. 3.

Also this Saturday, starting at the Chisholm High School, there will be a 42-mile ride where people can make donations.

Johnny Carino’s is planning to donate 10% of their proceeds on Tuesday to Honea’s family.