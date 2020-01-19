Community raises $10K following Sargent Strong benefit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in and around Wichita Falls showed up in a big way for the family of Shawn Sargent.

A benefit at Stick’s Place lasted until 11 p.m. Saturday, and the community raised more than $10,000 to go directly to the family.

Sargent, 12, died Dec. 14 after being struck by a train in Iowa Park.

Sargent’s parents took a month off of work, so the funds will ensure they have money to fall back on.

Sargents’s cousin said the family would also like to move out of their home that sits near the train tracks.

