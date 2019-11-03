Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends, family and community members all got together Saturday to help their friend as he battles Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

The Eagles Lodge in Wichita Falls was packed with friends and family of Jeff Godwin as they banded together to give back to their friend in need of a bone marrow transplant as he battles a rare form of blood cancer.

For one family friend, the choice to help Godwin was a no-brainer as he’s a good man in need.

“Jeff and Connie have been a part of this community for a long time, and we know that there are lots of friends,” Zurbriggen said. “He worked in Wichita for many, many years, so we wanted them to have a place to get together to help us raise this money.”

There were many events and activities to give the community the opportunity to donate to Godwin’s transplant.

The day began with a fun-run as well as a motorcycle poker ride where dozens of riders came out to participate. Following that, the silent auction continued throughout the day.

Godwin’s wife said seeing everyone come together brings her joy.

“We’re humbled,” Connie Godwin said. “All this stuff was donated every bit of it. It’s a beautiful city, and I’m just really honored to be part of it.”

As the Godwins continue to fight this battle, they are not alone as the community continues to support them.

The Godwins will have to pay $25,000 after insurance costs, and they are already one-fifth of the way to their goal.

Zurbriggen said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

Click here for information on their GoFundMe fundraiser.