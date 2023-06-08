WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community rallied behind the family of ChaQuon Jeffery after he was killed in a suspected drunk-driving accident on June 3, 2023.

Family, friends and more gathered in the Hirsch High School field house parking lot for a balloon release in ChaQuon’s honor. There was a huge turn-out as many showed up wearing the color blue and released blue balloons. Loved ones also shared what they will remember most about ChaQuon.

ChaQuon’s funeral will be next Wednesdays, June 14th at 11a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Charlie Eipper said charges are expected to be filed against Brandon Wright, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into ChaQuon, once lab tests results come back.