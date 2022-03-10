WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a decision that’s been several months in the making.

“Wichita Falls Memorial High School Mavericks and the Wichita Falls Legacy High School Leopards is something that students seem to be pretty excited about,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

The mascots for the two new WFISD high schools have been chosen. Students attending Memorial High School will be the Mavericks, and students attending Legacy High School will be the Leopards.

The decision was made by current WFISD students, and WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said he’s glad they’ve reached this point in the process.

“From the beginning, we discussed that three years ago – probably 2018, maybe even before that – that these would be two new high schools, two new traditions, two new mascots and two new colors, and we would let children decide because it’s their school,” Kuhrt said.

Not everyone is pleased with these choices, though. For months now, alumni of Old High have been speaking out in favor of saving the Coyotes and using it as the mascot for at least one of the new schools.

“Very disappointed, very disappointed; we would greatly have appreciated the opportunity to have the Coyotes as just an option for the children to vote on,” Old High alumni David Gray said.

David Gray is a 1973 graduate of Old High and said he doesn’t approve of how the district conducted the mascot selection process, and seeing the Coyotes left behind has been heartbreaking.

“Coyote is a minimum of 98 years old,” Gray said. “They’ve found a yearbook from 1926 that had the coyote on the front, and there’s legacy and history statewide.”

Kuhrt said the legacy will always be honored, but that it’s time for this generation of students to create new legacies in their new schools.

“I appreciate the passion that people have,” Kuhrt said. “There’s a long-standing history in Wichita Falls, and we’re going to try our best to memorialize the legacies of our schools.”

“There’s a lot of discontent with the school board, a lot of stuff going on, and I don’t think it’ll cease,” Gray said. “On my part, it won’t cease.”

The mascot decision will be talked about for years to come.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt shared that students began voting on colors for the schools Thursday, and the district should have those final results in the coming days.