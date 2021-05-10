Community remembers lives lost to COVID-19 at a sunset ceremony in Vernon

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members gathered outside Wilbarger General Hospital on Monday for a sunset ceremony honoring lives lost to COVID-19.

Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said it was important for her community to come together with those who had suffered the loss of loved ones during the pandemic in order to heal.

“It makes me proud. I’m very proud of the citizens of Vernon who were strong. Man, we were strong before COVID, but we are going to be even stronger after,” Gosline said.

Before the ceremony, attendees toured luminary bags that lined Wilbarger General Hospital in honor of those who lost their lives to the disease.

Sue Chavez attended the ceremony and said that she lost her husband of 51 years to COVID-19.

“I’m here in memory of my husband, who I lost in all of this,” Chavez said.

Mayor Gosline said that nurses who had been on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients originally came up with the idea.

Mayor Gosline says tonight by gathering with the family and friends of the 57 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 in Wilbarger County, her community could pay their respects to lives lost and show them that the City of Vernon has not forgotten about them.