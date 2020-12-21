Community remembers Wilder McDaniel with toy drive in his honor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— When two-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel died in October 2018, his death impacted the community and beyond.

Because of his impact, there have been several rallies, protests and gatherings to honor Wilder and to urge Wichita Falls Police to bring in James Staley who was in the home at the time.

Police have since charged Staley with murder.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Brenna Pohlod, a friend of Wilder’s mother teamed up with OkCity Crisis Nursery to give back to families to show that Wilder will not be forgotten.



“It’s a way that I hope amber, every year when this is probably the worst time of the year for her, can be reminded of how much joy and love Wilder still brings to this world even though he’s no longer here,” Pohlod said.

More than 10 families received gifts in honor of Wilder.

Pohlod planned the event as a surprise to Wilder’s mother Amber to help her cope with the holidays.



“Christmas was Wilder’s favorite time of the year. And I’m just happy that other kids get to experience this joy that Christmas brings,” Amber said.

As gifts were collected and passed around, Wilder’s story was relayed to families to keep his name alive and well.

“It breaks my heart that Wilder isn’t here. But it also makes me happy that everyone’s here to remember him and give in his name and make sure that he’s not forgotten,” Amber said.

Celebrating Christmas and giving to people in need, in honor and in memory of Wilder McDaniel.



Pohlod also said there could be another toy giveaway. If that happens, we will have those details for you on Texoma’s Homepage.com.