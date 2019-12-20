Community says final goodbye to 12-year-old Iowa Park boy killed in train accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 12-year-old child who died tragically over the weekend has now been laid to rest.

The funeral was at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park and the church was packed full with family and friends saying goodbye to Shawn Sargent, and although he is gone, he will never be forgotten.

“He loved doing anything outdoors, especially dove hunting with his dad,” Rev. Josh Fields said.

It was a tough day for family and friends who attended Sargent’s funeral Friday morning. He was loved by many throughout the Iowa Park community, and Friday that really showed.

“Shawn, he was full of life,” Fields said. “He was full of energy, he had the ability to light up a room. He would come in and he was a goofball but all in good fun. He really did, he just embodied happiness.”

On Saturday morning, Sargent was killed while crossing the railroad tracks to get a soda from the store, and although this death took a toll on the Sargents, Fields said he is in a better place knowing that Shawn Sargent had a big trust in faith.

“One of the things that I loved about Shawn was, we had a Wednesday night meal and he would come every week and help the head cook, cook the meal and as a little kid he had such a servant heart, he just wanted to be a part of the mix. He really was a big part of our first baptist family,” Fields said.

Fields said Sargent lit up any room he walked into and could put a smile on just about anyone’s face and although he is gone, family and friends will never forget him.

“He was the kid who loved life and he would want everyone to you know, seize the day and live life to the fullest. He will be missed by his family, by our church, by his football team and by all of his friends. He’s made a major impact,” Fields said.

Sargent is survived by his mother and father Dustin and Ashley Sargent and two brothers, Conner and Kai Sargent, and sister, Keira Sargent.

If anyone is interested in donating to the Sargent family, they can do so through the Shawn Sargent Memorial Fund at Pilgrim Bank in Iowa Park.

A state nonprofit that focuses on rail safety is sending its condolences to the Sargent family. Texas Operation Lifesaver is committed to reducing the number of tragic incidents at a highway-rail grade crossing intersections and trespassing on railroad rights-of-way. The nonprofit’s goal is to educate the public on how to make good decisions around railways in order to stay safe and alive.

“Even if you think the tracks aren’t in use they do belong to the railroad companies and they have rights to use those whenever they want to. So just because you haven’t seen a train in a while doesn’t mean that one won’t come down the tracks at any moment. So anytime is train time,” Executive Director Jessica Devorksy said.

Operation Lifesaver offers safety presentations to all age groups and to various professions.