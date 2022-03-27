WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma rallied around longtime radio disc jockey Scotty P at a benefit for him as he continues to battle brain cancer.

Scotty has had colon and lung cancer in the past but it’s now brain cancer that has him in the fight of his life.

That’s why friends and family came together to host a benefit for Scotty on Sunday over at Texas Nite Life. Attendees could purchase a spaghetti dinner, participate in a live auction, or even a poker run with the proceeds going to Scotty to help him with costly hospital bills and traveling costs.

Benefit organizer Sheila Davis says Scotty is a dear friend and that she knows this will be helpful to both him and his family during this difficult time.

“To Scotty, this is awesome. To all of them, this is awesome, and Scotty is a friend of mine for over 40-years. He and I do benefits together and today I’m doing one for him. I feel awesome. I help people, it comes from my heart. It’s God’s passion that he put into I am a cancer survivor and that’s why I choose to help cancer patients,” Davis said.

Scotty will be making a trip down to UT Southwestern for more scans Tuesday, March 29.

If you would still like to donate to Scotty and his family contact Sheila Davis at 940-631-8320 or Tonya Bagwill at 940-337-8279.