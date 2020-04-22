CommunityMed Urgent Care offers blood tests for coronavirus antibodies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texas looks at plans to reopen businesses across the state, coronavirus testing is ongoing. CommunityMed Urgent Care now has another test that is coronavirus related but this test is mostly for recovered coronavirus patients.

“It’s not a substitute at all,” CommunityMed field marketing representative Ashley Bowen said. “The antibody test will tell you if you’ve previously had the infection and the swab test tells you if you are currently infected with the COVID.”

Blood banks have been asking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients and now CommunityMed can test anyone’s blood for a past infection.

“We haven’t seen very many of our recovered patients coming in,” Bowen said. “I think we’ve only seen maybe one asking for the antibody test or to be tested again. Most of our antibody testing are people coming in wanting to see if they’ve had it. That way they can go and donate plasma.”

With plasma treatment on the rise around the country, more donations and experiments with this treatment can help scientists confirm if the treatment is working. And MSU’s medical director Dr. Keith Williamson says there are discussions on campus about if they can do antibody tests.

“We’re talking about it here on campus too because we wanna know what to offer to the students,” Dr. Williamson said. “And when they come back what should we do, what can we do? Is there enough testing to go around that we can do something effective?”

And for those who think they may have had the coronavirus before the pandemic, this test is for you as well.

“I hope those tests are accurate enough,” Dr. Williamson said. “They’re in emergency use authorization so they haven’t been fully vetted. But hopefully, they’re good tests. We’ll be able to use them to good effect in the community.”

CommunityMed is currently having patients check-in by text and email. To sign up for a test, click here.