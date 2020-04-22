Breaking News
Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

CommunityMed Urgent Care offers blood tests for coronavirus antibodies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texas looks at plans to reopen businesses across the state, coronavirus testing is ongoing. CommunityMed Urgent Care now has another test that is coronavirus related but this test is mostly for recovered coronavirus patients.

“It’s not a substitute at all,” CommunityMed field marketing representative Ashley Bowen said. “The antibody test will tell you if you’ve previously had the infection and the swab test tells you if you are currently infected with the COVID.”

Blood banks have been asking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients and now CommunityMed can test anyone’s blood for a past infection.

“We haven’t seen very many of our recovered patients coming in,” Bowen said. “I think we’ve only seen maybe one asking for the antibody test or to be tested again. Most of our antibody testing are people coming in wanting to see if they’ve had it. That way they can go and donate plasma.”

With plasma treatment on the rise around the country, more donations and experiments with this treatment can help scientists confirm if the treatment is working. And MSU’s medical director Dr. Keith Williamson says there are discussions on campus about if they can do antibody tests.

“We’re talking about it here on campus too because we wanna know what to offer to the students,” Dr. Williamson said. “And when they come back what should we do, what can we do? Is there enough testing to go around that we can do something effective?”

And for those who think they may have had the coronavirus before the pandemic, this test is for you as well.

“I hope those tests are accurate enough,” Dr. Williamson said. “They’re in emergency use authorization so they haven’t been fully vetted. But hopefully, they’re good tests. We’ll be able to use them to good effect in the community.”

CommunityMed is currently having patients check-in by text and email. To sign up for a test, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News