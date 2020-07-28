Comparing COVID-19 numbers in Wichita, Taylor Counties

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hearing the numbers come in every COVID-19 report can get confusing .

What is good? We still get more cases, but is it improving.

We took a look at a comparable county, Taylor County, anchored by Abilene, to see how Wichita County has faired in recent weeks.

“On Thursday, we kind of waited for those numbers to come in, and when they started coming in lower,” assistant director of health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District Amy Fagan said. “We kind of looked around the room wondering what was going on, like a lab was down or something,

On June 26, Wichita County had 300 cases, and Taylor County had 339.

Two weeks later, Taylor County almost doubled their numbers, Wichita County almost keeping pace.

But between then and now, Taylor County has seen a spike, hitting more than 1,000 cases.

While Wichita County has seen the number of new cases per report decrease, sitting at 824 cases.

“But it happened Thursday and it happened Friday and again over the weekend, you know, we are cautiously optimistic,” Fagan said.

Although the numbers are close, Wichita with just 20 fewer recoveries than Taylor, Wichita County saw 50 new recoveriesMondayy alone, while Taylor County only saw 11.

“Been a game-changer, but I do think we have seen an improvement of people being more diligent,” Fagan said.

Whether it’s masks , staying home, social distancing, or any other safety measure, Fagan is hopeful these improved numbers will continue.

Fagan also wanted to emphasize that positive cases are not counted as two different cases, once someone tests positive that is their case number and they would not receive a new one with another positive test.