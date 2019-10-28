Complaints against woman’s bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One Wichita Falls resident is battling a legal issue regarding the bed and breakfast she currently operates. Cathy Dodson has owned and operated a B&B out of her house in the Willow Brook neighborhood for more than a year now but was recently served papers stating that a 55-year-old deed ordinance restricts her from doing so.

Cathy Dodson has been in the Willow Brook neighborhood for a little more than a year now, she runs a B&B here at her house, offering a quiet safe place to stay for folks visiting Wichita Falls.

“I have a lot of customers come in for vacations or for conventions or for any other thing that they want to come to here for, its varied. I also just rent space out of my home as in roommates,” Dodson said.

Dodson said she enjoys renting out space in her house and says she enjoys meeting new people from all walks of life, but now she’s facing a legal problem because of a deed restriction that was implemented 55 years ago.

“I got a letter from a local attorney stating that she wanted me to close down my operation here my business because of deed restrictions and she went back to 1964 to pull a 55-year-old deed restriction that says I couldn’t operate a home-based business,” Dodson said.

Dodson said when she researched DBA’s in her neighborhood she found several businesses operating out of their homes and said she believes she’s being unfairly targeted, the attorney told her.

“The people that rent from me could possibly be a safety hazard to the neighborhood,” Dodson said.

Dodson said shes simply renting out empty space in her home and said if this does go to court she intends to fight it.

We attempted to reach the attorney involved but were told she was not available today due to a family emergency. We will continue to follow this story as soon as we hear back from the attorney.