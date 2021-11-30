Concrete contractor pleads guilty to theft for project never completed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls contractor pleads guilty to theft after telling police he ran out of money and took on jobs he could not complete.

According to records, Charles Bragg, 49, was sentenced Tuesday to four years probation and a $2,000 fine and must pay more than $15,000 restitution for one of the jobs he did not complete.

Wichita County Jail

The owner of a construction company filed a complaint in 2019 against Bragg, then owner of Area Wide Asphalt.

He said Bragg started but never finished a parking lot project with a total cost of $34,668.

He said he paid Bragg a materials deposit of $15,600, and that Bragg scraped a portion of the lot but never returned to do any more work and no material was ever brought to the site.

When contacted by investigators, Bragg said he no longer had his business and was trying to pay back all of the people he owed money from taking on jobs he could not complete.