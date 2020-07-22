Confederate statue in Vernon draws large crowd

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— The calling for Confederate statues and monuments around the country to be taken down continues, including here in Texoma.



In Vernon, a group called Black Lion Pride organized a peaceful protest at the Wilbarger County Courthouse.

“That’s what we standing for, for all people… And right now black lives are in trouble, black lives matter, so we came up with our own organization for our own name in Vernon,” Black Lion Pride member Dametrias Murray said.

With the goal of calling attention to the statue of a Confederate soldier that sits on the front lawn in the heart of Vernon.

“Not really trying to tear it down on some rah rah stuff, but like everyone has to use this courthouse,” Black Lion Pride member Aston Whiteside said.



“We’re not angry… We just want things done right in Wilbarger County, and for some people that tell us that the time is not right… The time is always right to do what’s right,” Black Lion Pride member Robert Thomas said.

Protesters and counter-protesters gathered at the statue, both speaking up for what they believe in.



People in favor of the statue, like Michael Larned, said they wanted to protect public property and not erase history.

“It doesn’t matter how many statues tear down or anything, it’s not going to change history, and our schools need to teach history so we don’t have the same mistakes in the past,” Larned said.



“We’re getting this thing done by our city leaders doing the right thing, which is being done all across our nation.”

Mayor of Vernon Pam Gosline said the decision is out of their hands since the statue is on the county courthouse property, but said you can’t change the past, but you can look ahead to what you can change in the future.

“It’s history, I mean it is what it is, then I’d like to get back to the drawing board to what do we do to go forward,” Gosline said.

A polarizing topic in our country today, and one that gains steam every day.