Confusion persists between American Legion 18, Clay County Pioneer Association

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — After the disbandment of the Bucky Boyd VFW in 2018, there has been confusion between the American Legion members in Henrietta and the Clay County Pioneer Association.

Now that the building has gone back to the pioneer association, some members of the American Legion are concerned over th e use of space in the building.

“The VFW wanted to build a permanent building for their meetings on the pioneer grounds and a deal was struck between the VFW the county and the pioneer association,” Attorney Frank Douthitt said.

That deal stated if the VFW ever disbanded the building would go back to the county for pioneer association exclusive use. After the disbandment of the VFW, the proper legal procedures were taking to return the building back to the county, but a piece of information was left out.

“It was learned that the VFW had permitted the American legion to utilize the space that is known as the north side of the VFW building,” Douthitt said.

That’s when the pioneer board said the American Legion could continue to use the building under the same agreement. Stating the American L egion could use the north end of the building for fifty dollars a month. It was later learned that the American Legion had been accessing the VFW side of the building.

“The Pioneer Association is happy for the American Legion to meet there but they are not going to allow them to access going into the VFW side of the building but they won’t limit them from going into their meeting room,”

Although passions are high Frank says he is sympathetic to the situation.

“Its unfortunate nobody knew I personally talked to the VFW representative he said I never have heard it until it came up a week or month later,”

A disagreement that will soon hopefully become an agreement for both.