Congressional candidate says federal government acted too late on COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While the Republican candidates for the District 13 congressional race believe Congress and the president have been doing a great job dealing with the coronavirus in our country, Democratic Candidate Gus Trujillo believes differently.

Trujillo said his main priority is to follow the guidelines set by health officials and the CDC and said it created quite a challenge in the beginning to campaign virtually especially since this is his first time running for office.

Additionally, Trujillo said he believes the federal response to the pandemic was too little too late.

“We had two months there where he knew about the threat of the virus and didn’t take any action and of course it was all over the news that he showed that the democrats were claiming that there is a big virus coming and he was saying that it was a hoax,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo said he wished the response was much sooner and comprehensive because maybe the issue would’ve been a much less dire situation than what we are facing right now.

He also said this crisis and how it is being handled will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind going into the November election.