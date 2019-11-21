Congressional candidate visits KFDX/KJTL studio

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A candidate for Texas’ 13th Congressional District, who identified himself as “an average American who believes in true patriotism and the constitution,” visited the KFDX/KJTL studio Wednesday.

Veteran Vance Snider II grew up in Dumas and now lives in Amarillo. He served five-and-a-half years with the United States Army from 2008 to 2013 and served in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009 to 2010.

Snider said he believes one of the biggest issues the nation is facing is its spending.

“We need to focus on spending that money here in the United States and not elsewhere,” Snider said. “We need to focus on our military and continue to make our military stronger than it has ever been ever been before.”

Snider added he is a blue-collar worker and he believes the forefathers would want fresh faces and fresh ideas within the government. and not career politicians.

See the video posted below for more information on the ten additional candidates running for the 13th Congressional District seat: