Congressional District 13 candidate makes the rounds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a crowded field, Republican candidate Josh Winegarner is trying to set himself apart in the Congressional District 12 race by getting out there and shaking some hands.

Winegarner is a Spearman native and was born and raised in the Texas Panhandle before graduating from McMurry University.

He went on to begin his legislative career working in the offices of Texas Republican Sen. Phil Gramm and Sen. John Cornyn.

Winegarner has a focus on protecting agriculture industry and policies to grow small businesses.

Winegarner also tackled the issues the United States is having with Iran and how President Donald Trump handled it.

“I think he’s doing exactly what we needed him to do, we were attacked and he stood up and no we’re not going to do this. This guy was a terrorist and he was addressed in a way that was necessary,” Winegarner said.

We also talked to Winegarner about the impeachment inquiry and his plans for the biggest issues facing the country but watch his full interview here.