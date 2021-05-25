Congressman Jackson proposes new legislation to fight ‘Cancel Culture’

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson proposes a new bill to fight ‘Cancel Culture’ called Stop Cancel Culture From Degrading Honor Act.

The bill makes Medals of Honor or other military decorations permanent after 10 years have passed with a limited number of exceptions.

Jackson’s proposed legislation comes after Democrats propose legislation to strip Medals of Honor that were awarded in the 1800s.

“I came to Congress to continue a career of service to my country and to stand up for the values I learned growing up in West Texas. I, and many constituents of TX-13, have had enough of ‘cancel culture’ and its intent to destroy anyone who does not agree with Democrats’ radical, woke agenda. My bill is straightforward and will prevent people like Elizabeth Warren and AOC from looking back one hundred years or more to rewrite history books. Military men and women who valiantly fought for our country should be off the table, and if we don’t fight back on this there is no telling what is next,” Jackson said in a statement.

Read the text of the bill below: