Congressman Jackson talks oil, gas industry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With ever changing weather in the Lone Star State, people might worry about the future and how the Texas power grid might change.

This all comes as lawmakers are pushing for the Green New Deal and renewable energy sources.

Congressman Ronny Jackson was in Amarillo and spoke his thoughts on how it should be for industries moving foward.

“I just want the oil and gas industry, in particular, to be treated, you know, fairly. You know they’ve been made out to be the bad guys in all of this and natural gas is a very clean form of energy. And, you know, the remaining coal and all the other stuff that we do, there’s been a lot of technology recently to really clean that up and make it very clean. And so, I’d like to see us start to embrace those efforts, embrace the efforts to make traditional energy sources cleaner,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said he plans to run for reelection in 2022.