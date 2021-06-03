Congressman Jackson talks running for reelection, Democrat opponent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson says he is running for reelection. He confirmed that in an interview with our sister station in Amarillo.

They also talked about lawmakers pushing for the green new deal and renewable energy sources.

When asked about his campaign, Wichita Fall’s Kathleen Brown and her announcement to run against him in 2022, Jackson says he’s ready for the competition and will let the best candidate win.

“I don’t know anything about my opponent in Wichita Falls. A Democrat, I expected some people in the race other than myself so that’s fine. I think it’s great that people have a choice. I think there’ll be a very, very distinction between my Democrat opponent and myself,” Jackson said.

Jackson went on to say he’s not a career politician. However, he said it’s important for him to stay in office to “really get some work done.”