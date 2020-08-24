Congressman Mac Thornberry stops by WF to discuss RNC convention

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— 13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry stopped by KFDX studio Monday morning to talk about a number of issues including this week’s convention.

Thornberry said when it comes to substance there are a lot of success stories coming out of the

Trump Administration including a strong economy and making major strides when it comes to national security.

But, Monday morning more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress endorsed Biden for president, hours ahead of the convention.



Thornberry believes the surge in endorsements is likely due to questions about the president’s character.

“I hear it all the time. President Trump is very popular in our area, but a lot of folks are uncomfortable with some of the tweets and the way he talks and so forth. And my suspicion is that a lot of those Republicans have similar concerns,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry did not say whether he plans to vote for President Trump in November, but he said he has voted for Democrats in the past though, saying he like many voters look for the best person for the job.

Thornberry said nine times out of ten, his judgement is, that’s going to be a Republican, but it has not always been especially at the local level.