WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Pat Fallon announced he is quitting Washington, giving up his job as a U.S. Representative, in hopes of returning to his state senate seat in our area.

Fallon filed for the 30th District Seat today, which includes Wichita Falls and other counties in our area.

He already held that seat from 2019 to 2021, when he gave it up to run for Congress.

Before that, Fallon was the 106th District State Representative from 2013 to 2019, which includes the Denton County area.

Current state senator Drew Springer announced last week that he is not seeking re-election.

Frisco trauma surgeon Carrie de Moor is also running on the GOP side.

She and Fallon will square off in the March 5th primary election.