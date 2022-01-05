Congressman Ronny Jackson kicks off reelection tour in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson spent some time in Wichita Falls Wednesday evening kicking off his 2022 campaign tour for reelection.

Congressman Jackson took the time to speak members of his district on January 5 on issues such as the pandemic and the state of the economy – two issues that he said are a big priority.

Jackson said having the chance to kick off his reelection campaign for Texas 13th Congressional District right here in Wichita Falls was a stop he just had to make.

“I take it as an opportunity, not just to get out and ask people for their vote, but to get out and talk to people about what’s going on, what they think is working, not working and listen to what they have to say to me as their representative,” Jackson said.

Many in the community, like business owners and even county commissioners like Mickey Fincannon, came out to the event to voice their concerns.

“This is a great deal for Wichita Falls,” County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Mickey Fincannon said. “Any time you can get a representative from our area kicking off a campaign like this – very strong campaign – it’s always good for the community.”

Jackson said he wants to be sure he takes the time to hear from the community on what concerns them most.

“I’m going to talk to them about, you know, what’s going on in the country, what I think is going right, what’s going wrong,” Jackson said. “Most of it’s going wrong at this particular point in my mind, whether it’s the economy, or Covid or the border or crime; those are all big issues that we’re having to deal with right now.”

Jackson plans to continue his own efforts to uphold Texas’ Conservative values in congress – something Fincannon said is needed.

“Having that Conservative representation here in Texas, Wichita Falls, I think, is greatly important to us here in this area,” Fincannon said.

“They’re getting a fighter, and I think they know that. I think that’s why they elected me to start with, but that’s going to continue,” Jackson said. “I’m out on the tip of the spear, I’m pushing hard and I’m going to be a loud, outspoken voice, not just for the 13th Congressional District and our conservative values here, but for this country.”

Some other topics Congressman Jackson discussed were improving health care and improvements for the agriculture industry for our local farmers.

Check out his website here.