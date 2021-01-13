Congressman Ronny Jackson votes no on impeachment, calls for ‘unity’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United States House of Representatives Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) was among the Republicans who voted no on the articles of impeachment today.

Read Congressman Jackson’s full prepared remarks on impeachment below:

“Madame Speaker, I rise in opposition to the articles of impeachment.

Let me be clear, what happened last Wednesday was a stain on our nation, and the criminals and rioters responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

It is clear now more than ever that our country needs to come together, and that this Congress needs to lead by example and begin the process of healing the deep division that exists among us as Americans.

The Articles before us today will not accomplish that. In fact, these sham articles of impeachment will only serve to further fan the flames of unrest, and to appease the radical left’s appetite for division.

We should be focusing on restoring communities devastated by lockdowns, working on America’s vaccine rollout, aiding a bipartisan investigation into these attacks, and ensuring election integrity; not impeaching a President who has promised a peaceful transition of power, and has less than 7 days left in office.

It is time to focus on the unprecedented challenges we face, and it is time to focus on unity.

For these reasons, I urge my colleagues to oppose these articles of impeachment, and I yield back my time.”

United States House of Representatives Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13)