Congressman Thornberry releases statement about new bill

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Congressman Mac Thornberry released a statement after the House Armed Services Committee unanimously voted to name H.R. 6395, National Defense Authorization Act for the 2021 fiscal year, the ‘William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act.’

Chairman Adam Smith offered this amendment in honor of Congressman Thornberry’s tenure as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.



The passage of H.R. 6395 represents the 60th consecutive NDAA, a record that is unmatched in Congress.

Watch the video of this announcement here:



The following statement from Congressman Thornberry is below.

“Defending the country is the first duty of the federal government. For 60 years, Congress and Presidents of both parties have worked together to enact a National Defense Authorization Act that provides the necessary resources to support our nation’s security and our men and women in uniform and their families. “I am grateful to Chairman Smith and my colleagues for naming this year’s bill in my honor, and I am deeply humbled. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the staff of the House Armed Forces Committee (HASC) for their tireless work on this legislation and for their continued dedication. “It is a source of pride to me that this Committee puts our military first and politics second, decade after decade. It is a testament to what can be done when we work together, and it is what we must do to adequately provide for our troops and to honor their service and sacrifice. “I am very grateful to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, and I know that it has only been possible because the people of the 13th Congressional District of Texas elected me to be their voice in Washington. It has been, and continues to be, my great privilege to work for the 13th District, for members of our military and their families, and for our country.”

Chairman Smith released the following statement about Congressman Thornberry.

“As Ranking Member Thornberry’s time with Congress comes to an end, it is only fitting that we name this year’s defense bill after him to commemorate his service on the House Armed Services Committee and his more than 20 years of dedication to his constituents. “Mac’s commitment to the men and women in uniform and their families remains as fervent as the day he arrived in Washington. He has advocated for smart reforms that ensure our service members have the resources they need to make our country safer, while backing programs that provide support to the families who serve alongside them. “Mac leaves a legacy that will be with us long after he has departed Congress.”

The vote on this bill is happening today. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.