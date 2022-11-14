WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a student in the Wichita Falls Independent School District, the school they attend next school year could soon be changing.

That’s after the board met Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, and voted to approve the consolidation and closure of a few current campuses.

The board voted to close Lamar Elementary and Farris Early Childhood Center for the upcoming school year and to repurpose Haynes Northwest Academy to become an early education center.

Board members said it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but going this route will ultimately save up to $1.5 million according to Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths. This will allow the district to work towards better balancing the budget, and utilizing campuses to their full capacity.

“With Haynes, it’s not being closed but it’ll be repurposed as an early learning center. So once it’s an early learning center, we’re looking at head start classes over there. The Haynes students, about 190 students, will be asked to go to Burgess because Burgess is also a small school, as well as, shifting some of the Burgess students to Scotland Park. This is all about the students in mind, getting the best resources, and just making sure that the classes are and the campuses are up to par to what our expectations are. A lot of the kids are Lamar will be going to Southern Hills which is a brand new school,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths adds that some Lamar students will also be going to Booker T. Washington and that there will be plenty of communication going out to parents in the coming weeks on ways to have tours of the new campuses and meet with the staff to help make the moves just a little bit easier.

While that’s all new, there will also be some changes to the school board itself. This was the last meeting for board members Elizabeth Yeager and Tom Bursey. New board members Sandy Camp and Jim Johnson will be sworn in next month.