Constable Precinct One candidates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chris Craig and Mike Little have filed to run for Mark Brewer’s constable seat and will face off in the March 3 Republican primary.

Craig serves as Chief deputy constable for Precinct One under Mark Brewer. The Wichita Falls native has served Wichita County for more than 20 years. Before that, he was a peace officer for 30.

Also running is former Justice of the Peace Mike Little, who retired as JP last year after serving for 24 years.

No Democrats have filed in this race.

