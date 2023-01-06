WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction for a new child development center is underway at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Ground broke on base Friday morning for the construction of a new child development center, that’s one of four approved for Air Force bases in the United States. The new state-of-the-art facility will replace the former child development center, which used to be a detention center.

Students and teachers from the center were there to thank those who made it possible for the new building.

Commanding Officer Lyle Drew said the new facility shows the United States is not just committed to taking care of its own, but also their families.

“We’re really proud that we got on that list this year and today that we’re able to do a groundbreaking and take that first step in the process to construct a new CDC so that in 2025, we’re excited to have you back out here as we cut the ribbon on the Air Force’s new Child Development Center,” Drew said.

Drew wants to thank elected officials for securing the funding for the center and all the community support.