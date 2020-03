WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction is underway at the old Boulevard Nightclub building to make room for the new company moving in.

Texomans were sad to see the nightclub go back on Jan. 1, but the former Boulevard owners said they were offered compensation they couldn’t refuse, which they said they’re excited for future business plans.

Constructions for the new business began Sunday, and stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about the business to come.